Baker Lake in Peru to be reopened in mid to late April

Baker Lake could be re-opened in mid to late April, though Mother Nature could have some say in when the barricades comes down. (Scott Anderson)

Baker Lake could be reopened in mid to late April, though Mother Nature could have some say in when the barricades come down.

Monday, Peru City engineer Eric Carls told the Peru City Council that only a few punch list items remain. Additional work is needed on the pads to which the garbage receptacles and benches are secured.

Once that work is completed, Carls said, a landscaping company will seed the property. Work is expected this week despite the rainy forecast.

“We’re very close to the end,” Carls said.

As previously reported, the council awarded a pair of bids to replace the multi-use path at Baker Lake. The base bid of $253,639.75 was awarded to Gillan Construction, and there was an alternate bid of $40,212.76.

Parks director Adam Thorson had estimated the path is at least 30 years old. City engineer Eric Carls said the project is to remove the asphalt path and replace it with concrete, with an additional path to the forthcoming parking lots. The alternative bid is to expand the path from 8 feet to 10 feet.

Secondary concrete paths will connect the new parking lot near Lighted Way to the parking lot, playground, and shelter on the west side of Baker Lake.