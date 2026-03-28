Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Renee Mustered - L-P woman creates grief support app after losing son

Dani Holland with Shaw Local Radio interviews Renee Mustered, a La Salle-Peru mom who created a mental health and grief support app after losing her son.

Renee is from the Illinois Valley. She lost her son 7 years ago due to a motorcycle accident. She doesn’t want anyone else to feel alone or unseen when going through intense grief or loss, so she made the Vilomah app. “Whether you’ve lost a child, partner, parent, sibling, or a friend, The Vilomah app offers tools, comfort, and support for anyone navigating life after deep loss”

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