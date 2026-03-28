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Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Renee Mustered - L-P woman creates grief support app after losing son

WALLS 102

WALLS 102 (Shaw Local News Network)

By John Sahly
Listen to "Renee Mustered - L-P woman creates grief support app after losing son" on Spreaker.

Dani Holland with Shaw Local Radio interviews Renee Mustered, a La Salle-Peru mom who created a mental health and grief support app after losing her son.

Renee is from the Illinois Valley. She lost her son 7 years ago due to a motorcycle accident. She doesn’t want anyone else to feel alone or unseen when going through intense grief or loss, so she made the Vilomah app. “Whether you’ve lost a child, partner, parent, sibling, or a friend, The Vilomah app offers tools, comfort, and support for anyone navigating life after deep loss”

Like what you hear? Be sure to listen to Walls 102 online. You can also download episodes on Apple Podcasts or on Spotify.

RadioPodcastLa SallePeruMental HealthIllinois Valley Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.