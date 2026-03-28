Meet the 2025-26 Times All-Area Wrestling Team

Cooper Corder of Sandwich celebrates winning the Class 1A 150-pound title at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Selected by The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present the 2025-26 Times All-Area Wrestling Team.

Cooper Corder (Photo provided by )

Cooper Corder, Sandwich, jr., 150

Corder finished 43-1 and captured the IHSA Class 1A state title for the Indians. He won the championships at the Princeton Regional and Byron Sectional.

Lily Deibel (J.T. Pedelty)

Lily Deibel, Marquette, fr., 105

Deibel ended her first prep season with a 23-6 mark for the Crusaders, won the title at the Normal West Regional and advanced to the IHSA Individual State Finals.

Seneca's Sammie Greisen (Provided by Seneca High School)

Sammie Greisen, Seneca, sr., 125

Greisen completed the season with a 43-6 record for the Fighting Irish, placed second at the Normal West Regional, won the DeKalb Sectional and advanced to the IHSA Individual State Finals.

Ottawa's Lily Gwaltney (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Lily Gwaltney, Ottawa, Ottawa, 110

Gwaltney recorded a 35-7 record for the Pirates, finished runner-up at the Normal West Regional and advanced to the IHSA Individual State Finals.

Marquette's Wesley Janick (Provided by Marquette High School)

Wesley Janick, Marquette, fr., 120

Janick, the 2025-26 Times Boys Wrestler of the Year, posted a 35-4 record and won the IHSA Class 1A state championship. He also claimed the title at the Princeton Regional.

Sandwich's Joshua Kotalik (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Joshua Kotalik, Sandwich, so, 175

Kotalik finished with a 46-8 mark, won the title at the Princeton Regional, finished second at the Byron Sectional and placed sixth, earning a medal, at the IHSA Class 1A Individual State Finals.

Seneca's Chase Rod (Provided by Seneca High School)

Chase Rod, Seneca, so., 150

Rod ended the season with a 30-13 record, finished third at the Coal City Regional, placed fourth at the Geneseo Sectional and advanced to the IHSA Class 1A Individual State Finals.

Marquette's Alex Schaefer (Provided by Marquette High School)

Alex Schaefer, Marquette, jr., 215

Schaefer completed the season with a 34-5 mark, placed runner-up at the Princeton Regional and finished fifth, earning a medal, at the IHSA Class 1A Individual State Finals.

Seneca's Raiden Terry (Provided by Seneca High School)

Raiden Terry, Seneca, jr., 120

Terry finished the season with a 39-5 record, won titles at the Coal City Regional and Geneseo Sectional and advanced to the Class 1A Individual State finals.

Ottawa's Juliana Thrush (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Juliana Thrush, Ottawa, sr., 235

Thrush, the 2025-26 Times Girls Wrestler of the year - earning the honor for the second straight season - finished 31-5 on the season and runner-up at the IHSA Individual State Finals. She won titles at the Normal West Regional and DeKalb Sectional.

Streator's Laila Vaughn (Provided by Streator High School)

Laila Vaughn, Streator, so., 115

Vaughn ended the season with a 41-5 mark for the Bulldogs, claimed the title at the Normal West Regional, finished runner-up at the DeKalb Sectional and advanced to the IHSA Individual State Finals.

Seneca's Landen Venecia (Provided by Seneca High School)

Landen Venecia, Seneca, sr., 190

Venecia ended the campaign with a 36-10 record, finished second at the Coal City Regional and advanced to the Class 1A Individual State finals.

Wes Weatherford

Wes Weatherford, Ottawa, jr., 190

Weatherford finished the season with a 37-8 record, won the title at the Morris Regional, was runner-up at the Geneseo Sectional and advanced to the Class 1A Individual State finals.

Addison Yacko (Provided by Streator High School)

Addison Yacko, Streator, jr., 110

Yacko finished 22-12 on the season, won the championship of the Normal West Regional and finished one win away from advancing to state at the DeKalb Sectional.