Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund accepting grant applications

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund recently opened its grant application process for art programs, projects and performances scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 1, through Thursday, Dec. 31 (Photo provided by Fran Brolley )

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund recently opened its grant application process for art programs, projects and performances scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 1, through Thursday, Dec. 31.

The grants are available to nonprofit organizations serving La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. Proof of nonprofit status is required and a 501(c)(3) letter copy from the Internal Revenue Service must be attached to the grant application. Libraries and schools are eligible if the grants are used for charitable purposes serving a broad range of students, members or the community at large.

The grant applications are available online at srccf.org/artgrant/#grant-information. The application deadline is Wednesday, April 15. Grant recipients will be notified in early May.

For more information, call 815-252-2906 or visit srccf.org.