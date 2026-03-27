Streator woman pleads to recklessly firing gun

A Streator woman will serve 30 months’ felony probation with conditions after pleading guilty to firing gunshots in her neighborhood. There were no injuries.

Belinda L. Foreman, 62, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.

In exchange for her plea, La Salle County prosecutors agreed to a time-served disposition (she had two days’ credit) that includes surrender of the gun. Foreman is prohibited, during her probation, from consuming alcohol and from entering any premises where alcohol is sold or served. She also must submit to random testing.

Foreman declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing. Carol Stream defense attorney Michelle McClellan also declined comment after the plea hearing.