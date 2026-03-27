2026 BCR boys tennis preview capsules

Princeton

Coach: Connie Lind (30th season)

Top returning players: Levi Boggs, sr.; Landon Davis, sr.; Landan Fairbanks, sr.; Jackson Mason, sr.; Jack Orwig, sr.

Worth noting: Lind begins her 30th and final season as the Tigers head coach. She has also served as the PHS girls coach. ... Mason played No. 1 doubles last year with Asa Gartin but transitions to singles, which was always his first choice, Lind said, and “is working hard to slide into the No. 1 singles role.” Davis returns at No. 2 singles. Boggs and Orwig will move up from No. 2 doubles to No. 1 year and “are working hard to step up,” Lind said. Fairbanks played No. 3 doubles and moves up to No. 2 with junior Kyle Chin, who played JV last year. No. 3 doubles will be made up of junior Philip Whited and sophomore Lincoln Frost, who played on the JV team last year. “Everyone has been working hard to improve their tennis skills,” said Lind, who will be assisted again by former Tiger ace Tyson Phillips. ... There are nine players on the JV, all new to tennis learning the game from JV coach is Kelly Autrey-Webber. They are seniors Andrew Boughton and Matthew Lord, sophomore and Dhruv Patel and freshmen Liam Fairbanks, Om Patel, Reuel Pattar, Levi Sours and Erfaam Yousufy. ... The Tigers’ first match is Tuesday, March 31 at L-P.

Princeton senior Jack Orwig will team up with senior classmate Levi Boggs at No. 1 doubles for the Tigers this season. (Mike Vaughn)

St. Bede

Coach: Eric Davy

Top returners: Noah Buck, sr.; Caden Carls, sr.; David DeLaTorre, so.; Westin Heersink, sr.; Brax Kim, sr.; Maksymilian Niedzwiedz, so.; Julian Villava, sr.; Yannis Yong, sr.

Key newcomers: Isaac Caracheo, so.; JT Daley, so.; Ashton Gonzales, sr.; Connor Holly, so.; Evan Jesiak, fr.

Worth noting: The Bruins graduated three players with significant experience, but do return six seniors this spring. Davy said the senior leadership on and off the courts will be a strength. “What we lack in experience, we hope to make up with intelligence in manufacturing points with patience during match play,” Davy said. Buck and Kim will play singles with Niedzwiedz and Yong also getting opportunities. Heersink and Yong, Carls and Gonzales and Villava and Niedzwiedz will make up St. Bede’s doubles teams.