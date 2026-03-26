University of Illinois Extension hosts garden planning workshop April 17

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a garden planning workshop for adults from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at the Putnam County Library District’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. (iStock)

The University of Illinois Extension will hold a garden planning workshop for adults from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at the Putnam County Library District’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.

Participants will learn about the square foot gardening approach and be guided in developing a personalized garden plan. Attendees can also explore practical layout design, soil preparation, crop selection and succession planting techniques.

The workshop will be led by Master Gardeners and extension staff. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/GardenPlanGranville.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-224-0896 or email emhansen@illinois.edu.