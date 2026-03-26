Hayden Pfeifer perfect for Seneca softball; Streator baseball wins at IVC: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 1, Bishop Mac 0: At Kankakee, the visiting Fighting Irish scored one run in the top of the seventh inning and then saw pitcher Hayden Pfeifer finish off her perfect game to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Pfeifer did not allow a baserunner in the complete-game shutout, striking out 14 with her 89 pitches (65 strikes). Seneca only managed two hits itself, one from Marlie Lissy and in the seventh courtesy of Graysen Provance, who led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch, stole third and came in on Lexie Buis’ squeeze bunt.

Morris 11, Sandwich 0 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the host Indians (0-2) lost to their former conference rivals, managing just one hit off the bat of Coraline Stevens.

Paige Danner (1.1 IP, 5 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Somonauk/Leland 19, Hinckley-Big Rock 5 (4 inn.): At Somonauk, the host Bobcats (2-0 overall, 2-0 Little Ten) surrendered three runs in the top of the first but answered with 11 over the next two innings to take control.

Brooke Bahrey (3 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) pitched the win and helped her own cause with a triple and two RBIs. Kaydence Eade also had a big day, going 3 for 4 with three doubles and eight RBIs. MacKenna McMaMahan added three hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Gardner-S. Wilmington 4, Newark 2: At Newark, the host Norsemen (1-3) played their fourth straight one- or two-run game, leading most of the way until surrendering four runs in the top of the seventh.

Rylie Carlson (2 IP, 3 ER, 0 K) took the pitching loss in relief of starter Cayla Pottinger (5 IP, 0 R, 2 K). Carlson homered, with Adelaide Johnson also driving in a run.

Kaneland 6, Serena 4: At Serena, the host Huskers (0-4) continued a playing-up start of the schedule with a close loss to the Class 3A Knights.

Emily Hoffman, Jordyn Warren, Finley Brodbeck and Brynley Glade each delivered a hit and an RBI for Serena. Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 3 ER, 4 K) took the pitching loss.

Baseball

Streator 13, IVC 3 (6 inn.): At Chillicothe, the visiting Bulldogs (3-2-1) started off with a six-run top of the first and cruised from there in the nonconference victory.

Cole Winterrowd singled once, doubled twice and drove home two runs for Streator. Isaac Melvin scored four times, Joe Hoekstra provided a hit and two RBIs, Colin Byers drew walks in all four of his at-bats and had an RBI, and Keegan Gassman singled twice with two RBIs. Byers (6 IP, 2 ER, 7 K) earned the win on the mound.

Cole Winterrowd (J.T. Pedelty)

Fieldcrest 8, Seneca 3: At Seneca, the visiting Knights (3-1) topped the host Fighting Irish (1-4).

Griffin Hougas finished with two hits and two RBIs for Seneca, and Jace Mitchell two hits in support of starting pitcher Mitchell (5.2 IP, 3 ER, 6 K) and reliever/losing pitcher Brant Roe (0.2 IP, 3 ER, 0 K).

For Fieldcrest, Zach Overocker (1 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Drew Overocker (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K), who homered twice and drove in seven runs to help his own cause.