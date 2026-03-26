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City of Mendota aims to streamline park, field and court use

Proposed ordinance to be set up for use of Team Up app

The Mendota City Council adopted Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of property at 200 N. U.S. 52 for $1.15 million with all contents. The city has long wrestled with a space crunch and decided the purchase was a more cost-effective option than new construction.

The Mendota City Council decided at its Monday, March 16 meeting to pursue an ordinance to coordinate the use of public recreational facilities in the city through the Team Up app. (Tom Collins)

By Mathias Woerner

The Mendota City Council is preparing to streamline the process by which the city handles the use of public recreational facilities in Mendota for the summer season.

Fourth Ward Alderman Mark Peasley said that with the help of Mendota Project Director Annie Short, the city of Mendota is looking to utilize the Team Up app for deciding basic usage of public parks, fields and courts.

“This allows the coaches and representatives of teams to book their games,” Peasley said. “We’re hoping to get some of this out of the way so everybody understands what they’re responsible for, what the city is responsible for and who is going to be liable for any costs or damages.”

Peasley said an official ordinance could be presented at a city council meeting with more details, including the charge for use of the public facilities based on the percentage of participants that are from Mendota.

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