Science projects available in April at Putnam Co. libraries

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the public to participate in “Citizen Science Month” by taking part in hands-on projects at its branches.

The Putnam County Public Library District invites the public to participate in “Citizen Science Month” by taking part in hands-on projects at its branches.

Citizen Science empowers everyday people to support real scientific research by observing and sharing information about the world around them.

Featured projects include Stream Selfie, which helps document the health of local streams through shared photos; Globe at Night, an international effort to measure and raise awareness of light pollution; and iNaturalist, a global platform for recording plants and wildlife to help scientists monitor biodiversity.

Information on how to participate in all three citizen-science projects will be available April 1-30 at the Condit, Granville, and McNabb Branches. All projects are free and open to the public, suitable for adults and families alike.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.