La Salle County grand jury: March 24, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened on Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Tyanta M. Davis, 20, of Broadview (aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer)

Shannon V. Marshall, 33, of Grand Ridge (two counts of theft; two counts of forgery)

Benjamin G. Humphrey, 41, of Spring Valley (obstructing justice)

Clarence Merritte, 42, of Streator (driving while revoked)

Amanda S. Kuhn, 43, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Martin D. Richardson, 71, of Aurora (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Raymond E. Joyce, 37, of Ottawa (retail theft)

Timothy J. Przybylski, 35, of Ottawa (two counts of theft)

Diana L. Battles, 50, homeless (retail theft)

Jessica L. Flanery, 43, of Streator (driving while revoked)

Joseph E. Kelly, 39, homeless (theft; retail theft)

Alison D. Coyer, 33, of rural Earlville (obstructing justice)

Karen A. Jordan, 52, of Streator (theft)

Ashley N. Negray, 33, of Streator (driving while revoked)

Cody D. Emmett, 35, of Oglesby (unlawful to register as a violent offender against youth)

Alayna Q. Stevens, 29, of Oglesby (two counts of aggravated DUI; driving while revoked)