Princeton DAR honors high school Good Citizens and essay contest winners

The Princeton-Illinois chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual luncheon on Friday, March 6, to honor area high school Good Citizens and American History Essay contest winners. (Photo provided by Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution)

The Princeton-Illinois chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual luncheon on Friday, March 6, to honor area high school Good Citizens and American History Essay contest winners.

Seven high school seniors were recognized for demonstrating dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The 2026 Good Citizen winners are:

Emily Jane Wright, Bureau Valley High School

Jillian Emma Anderson, Ohio High School

Emma Christine Slingsby, St. Bede Academy

Levi David Boggs, Princeton High School

Sara Belen Aguirre, DePue High School

Ella Grace Ryan, LaMoille High School

Natalia Zamore, Hall Township High School (chapter winner)

The DAR Good Citizen program recognizes high school seniors who help renew and strengthen democracy through qualities valued by the Patriots of the American Revolution.

Two students won the American History Essay contest, which promotes understanding of American history by highlighting significant people, places, dates and events.

For grades 5-8, students were invited to write an essay imagining lunch with a signer of the Declaration of Independence. They were asked to choose which signer they would meet and explain that person’s contribution to American freedom.

Seventh grader Leena Grace Gutshall of Logan Junior High School won the chapter competition.

For grades 9-12, students chose any Patriot who served in the cause of freedom and wrote about their contributions.

Tenth grader Maximus Gibson of Princeton Christian Academy won the chapter competition for the second consecutive year.

Richard Wells, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, was a special guest at the luncheon.

The Daughters of the American Revolution provides opportunities to contribute to the community, honor Patriots, preserve American history, promote education, and build leadership skills.

Any woman 18 and older may join by documenting her lineage to a man or woman who aided the cause of American Independence through military, civil or patriotic service.

To find a local chapter, visit dar.org/membership.