Mendota High School approves personnel changes for 2026-27

The Mendota Township High School District 280 Board of Education met on Monday, March 16 to made personnel decisions for the 2026-27 school year. (Mathias Woerner)

Mendota High School District 280’s Board of Education approved several personnel changes for the 2026-27 school year, including new hires, tenure grants, and coaching changes.

The board hired Elisa de los Rios as an English teacher for bilingual students and English Language Learners.

The board also hired Danielle Otterbach and Hector Figueroa as bus drivers, pending completion of hiring paperwork.

The board granted tenure to six staff members:

David Roden, licensed school social worker

Nick Myers, physical education and health teacher

Kyle Lopez, Career and Technology Education teacher

James Younger, fine arts teacher and choir and co-band director

Cody Zinke, physical education and math teacher

Elizabeth Zinke, Special Education teacher

The board rehired and approved the following probationary teachers:

James Eustice, math

Nate Hachenberger, social science

Zachary Horton, world language and Spanish

Angela Priestley, science

Bryson Prusator, social science and special education

Brenda Carbajal, world language, Spanish, bilingual and English Language Learners

Tom O’Neill, physical education and driver’s education

Chance Blumhorst, part-time teacher and part-time athletic director, pending social science and physical education

The board accepted the resignation of Matt Bauer as bowling coach.

The board hired Tom Finch as an assistant softball coach.

The board appointed Ryan Woods as a volunteer track coach and Kyle Lopez as a volunteer track coach, pending paperwork.