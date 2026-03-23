Mendota High School approves personnel changes for 2026-27

Mendota High School District 280’s Board of Education approved several personnel changes for the 2026-27 school year, including new hires, tenure grants, and coaching changes.
The board hired Elisa de los Rios as an English teacher for bilingual students and English Language Learners.
The board also hired Danielle Otterbach and Hector Figueroa as bus drivers, pending completion of hiring paperwork.
The board granted tenure to six staff members:
- David Roden, licensed school social worker
- Nick Myers, physical education and health teacher
- Kyle Lopez, Career and Technology Education teacher
- James Younger, fine arts teacher and choir and co-band director
- Cody Zinke, physical education and math teacher
- Elizabeth Zinke, Special Education teacher
The board rehired and approved the following probationary teachers:
- James Eustice, math
- Nate Hachenberger, social science
- Zachary Horton, world language and Spanish
- Angela Priestley, science
- Bryson Prusator, social science and special education
- Brenda Carbajal, world language, Spanish, bilingual and English Language Learners
- Tom O’Neill, physical education and driver’s education
- Chance Blumhorst, part-time teacher and part-time athletic director, pending social science and physical education
The board accepted the resignation of Matt Bauer as bowling coach.
The board hired Tom Finch as an assistant softball coach.
The board appointed Ryan Woods as a volunteer track coach and Kyle Lopez as a volunteer track coach, pending paperwork.