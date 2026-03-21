HumanKIND Initiative fundraiser approved for April 24

Residents take a seat by the fountain at Washington Park during the annual Ottawa Pride Fest. (Photo Provided By The HumanKIND Initiative)

The HumanKIND initiative will be holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24 at the intersection of Norris Dr and Columbus St in order to raise money for the 5th Annual Ottawa Family Pride Fest.

The fundraiser was approved by the Ottawa City Council at its last meeting. Mayor Robert Hasty said that pending an unforeseen schedule conflict, the fundraiser should go on without issue.

“In addition to finalizing sponsors, these extra funds will allow us to cover expenses on what has become one of the largest single day events in Ottawa,” HumanKIND Initiative President Dylan Conmy said. “We are expecting over 20,000 guests this year, and an event this size obviously comes with expenses!”

The HumanKIND Initiative is a non-profit organization focused on providing resources and opportunities that will allow all ages in the LGBTQ+ community to thrive and grow in La Salle County and the surrounding areas, according to its charter.

“Fundraising is key to everything we do, not just for Pride Fest, but for everything we do at the William E. Heisler Center for Kindness,” Conmy said. “We hope to spread a lot of kindness and joy out at the intersection that day, and hope that the generosity spreads far so we can bring another wonderful family-friendly day to Ottawa at the state’s second largest Pride festival.”

To donate to the HumanKIND Initiative, visit Zeffy.

To sign up to be in the parade, visit the HumanKIND website.

For sponsorship information and other details, contact Dylan Conmy at dylan@humankindinitiative.org.