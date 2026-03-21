Bureau Valley preschool programs schedule screenings for 2026-2027 school year

Bureau Valley preschool programs in Walnut and Wyanet will hold preschool screenings for the 2026-2027 school year from 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Manlius (Stock art)

Bureau Valley preschool programs will hold screenings for the 2026-2027 school year on May 13-14 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 202 S. Fourth Street, Manlius.

Screening times are 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days.

Children must be at least 2½ years old by May 13 and not yet 5 years old by Sept. 1 to be screened. Children must be at least 3 years old to enroll in the program, even if they qualify during screening.

Current program participants do not need to be screened. Those previously screened who did not attend must be re-screened and provide proof of income.

Each screening lasts 45 minutes to one hour and assesses vision, hearing, speech, language, motor and academic skills.

Families enrolling children in the preschool program must provide the following:

Proof of income for all employed adults (2025 tax return’s first page showing adjusted gross income)

Verification of unemployment benefits for unemployed adults (if applicable)

Proof of program assistance such as WIC, SNAP, TANF, SSI, CCAP or Medicaid (copy of card or letter showing amount received and parent’s name)

A copy of the child’s birth certificate from the courthouse (hospital birth certificates are not accepted)

Appointments are required and must be scheduled by Friday, May 8. Screening appointments will be accepted from Tuesday, April 7, through Friday, May 8.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-699-2251.