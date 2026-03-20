Princeton Rotary Club awards $10K to local nonprofits

Derek Fetzer of the Princeton Rotary Club's Grant Committee presents checks to representatives from three nonprofits: Bryce Nyman of Flags of Freedom, Buc Grey of Club 56, and Michelle Hansen and Stefanie Morris of Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network. (Photo provided by Princeton Rotary Club)

The Rotary Club of Princeton awarded $10,000 in grants to 10 local nonprofits through its “Love Our Community” program.

Three organizations received their checks Tuesday at the club’s noon meeting: Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network, Flags of Freedom, and Club 56.

Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network will use its $1,000 grant to pay for suicide intervention skills training.

Flags of Freedom will use the funds for flag maintenance and repair.

Club 56 is using its grant for summer camp programming.

The “Love Our Community” grant program awards funds to local nonprofits in appreciation for the resources and time they dedicate to serving the community. The program is funded by Rotary Club fundraisers and activities.

The Rotary Club of Princeton has served the community since 1920. The organization’s mission is to model service above self, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its business, professional, and community leaders’ fellowship.

For more information, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com.