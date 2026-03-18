Marseilles recreation baseball registration closes March 21

Registration for the 2026 Marseilles Recreation baseball and T-ball season will close Saturday, March 21.

T-ball is available for ages 4-6, with players required to be 4 years old by June 1, 2026. The registration fee for T-ball is $60. Travel divisions include 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10 and 12U for ages 11-12. Registration for each travel division is $90.

Payments must be made in person at Marseilles City Hall. Accepted payment methods include cash, check and credit card. A 3% processing fee applies to credit card payments.

Participants may also pay using PayPal. Those choosing PayPal are asked to include “baseball + athlete’s name” in the note section so the payment can be properly matched with the registration.

All payments and registration forms must be submitted by Saturday, March 21. Shirt orders will be placed March 22, and late payments may result in players not receiving their jerseys in time for the first game.

Organizers are also seeking parent volunteers to help maintain the baseball fields during the season.

For more information, contact the Marseilles Recreation Board at recboard@cityofmarseilles.com or call 815-795-2133.