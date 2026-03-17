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Starved Rock Civil War Round Table explores Lincoln’s use of telegraph

Presenter Lorraine McCallister discusses how Lincoln adapted to emerging technology March 19

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will meet at Ottawa High School on Thursday, March 19 for a program examining the use of the telegraph during the Civil War and how President Abraham Lincoln adapted to the emerging technology. (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will meet for a presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, in Room 420 at Ottawa High School.

Lorraine McCallister will present “Mr. Lincoln’s T-mails,” a program to look at the use of the telegraph during the Civil War and how President Abraham Lincoln adapted to the emerging technology.

The meeting will be held on a Thursday rather than the group’s usual Wednesday schedule. The program is free to the public. Light snacks and door prizes will be available.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.