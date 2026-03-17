Starved Rock Civil War Round Table explores Lincoln’s use of telegraph

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will meet for a presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, in Room 420 at Ottawa High School.
Lorraine McCallister will present “Mr. Lincoln’s T-mails,” a program to look at the use of the telegraph during the Civil War and how President Abraham Lincoln adapted to the emerging technology.
The meeting will be held on a Thursday rather than the group’s usual Wednesday schedule. The program is free to the public. Light snacks and door prizes will be available.