Starved Rock Civil War Round Table explores Lincoln’s use of telegraph

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will meet at Ottawa High School on Thursday, March 19 for a program examining the use of the telegraph during the Civil War and how President Abraham Lincoln adapted to the emerging technology. (Scott Anderson)

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will meet for a presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, in Room 420 at Ottawa High School.

Lorraine McCallister will present “Mr. Lincoln’s T-mails,” a program to look at the use of the telegraph during the Civil War and how President Abraham Lincoln adapted to the emerging technology.

The meeting will be held on a Thursday rather than the group’s usual Wednesday schedule. The program is free to the public. Light snacks and door prizes will be available.