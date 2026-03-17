Bureau County genealogy society hosts cousin-finding presentation

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will host a Zoom presentation on finding and connecting with distant cousins on March 23 at 7 p.m. (Photo Provided by the Bureau County Genea)

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will host a Zoom presentation on finding and connecting with distant cousins on March 23 at 7 p.m.

Christine Cohen will discuss “Cousin Baiting and Cousin Stalking” — strategies genealogists use to expand family trees by locating and reaching out to living relatives.

Cohen will explore multiple research methods, including DNA test databases, online family trees, lineage societies, cemetery indexes, newspaper obituaries, people-finder websites and social media. She’ll also discuss how to use family photos and heirlooms to break through genealogical dead ends.

The public can attend in person at the Bureau County Genealogical Society office, 629 S. Main Street in Princeton. A handout will be available.

Genealogical Society members can also view the presentation remotely via Zoom.

For questions, call the society at 815-879-3133.