Culver’s of Ottawa receives awards at company convention

(File photo) Culver’s of Ottawa received a prestigious Commitment to Excellence award and a Ruth award from the restaurant chain. (Melissa Gaug)

Culver’s of Ottawa received a Commitment to Excellence award and a Ruth Award from the restaurant chain.

According to a news release, the Commitment to Excellence award recognizes restaurants for consistently maintaining high standards in restaurant operations, guest experiences, community relationships and team development.

The Ruth Award is a tribute to Ruth Culver, a co-founder of the restaurant chain. The award recognizes restaurants whose team members consistently exemplify superior hospitality every day, according to the release.

Both awards were presented at the Culver’s annual convention in Nashville.

“The restaurant is thrilled to receive these awards,” Culver’s of Ottawa owner Bobby Maier said. “However, the award really belongs to the outstanding team members for their dedication to taking care of our guests every single day by providing great food and hospitality. I really appreciate their efforts.”

“Every day this restaurant takes Culver’s commitment seriously to doing it right for each guest. I am so proud of their accomplishment,” a co-founder of the chain Craig Culver said.

Culver’s of Ottawa is located at 3001 Fairfield Lane.