Marquette Academy seventh-graders are IESA State Tournament runner-ups

The Marquette Academy seventh-grade girls volleyball team over the weekend scored a runner-up finish at the IESA Class 7-1A State Tournament held at Clinton Junior High School. Marquette's 7s scored two wins at IESA State – 25-23, 25-20 over Peoria St. Jude and 25-6, 25-10 over Cissna Park – to advance to Saturday's state championship match. There, Marquette lost a three-match thriller 19-25, 25-22, 25-19 to Hartsburg-Emden to finish second in 7-1A and with a 26-2 record for the season. The team includes (left to right): in front – Hannah Skelly, Clara Blood and Kooper Rick; in back - Coach Mindy McConnaughhay, Daniela Melendez, Leah Michelini, Cashylon Woodin, Alivia Andreoni, Parker Fuchs and Jordan Rix. (Provided by Marquette Academy)