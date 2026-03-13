2026 IHSA baseball preview: Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell nine hoping quality of players outweighs quantity

Nolan Price (1) of Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell pitches during the 2025 season at Woodland School in rural Streator. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Old-timey baseball articles used to tell about “the so-and-so nine,” referring to the nine players on the lineup card for any given ballgame. It’s a colloquial term that’s long since fallen out of style, but it could make a comeback this spring for the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell co-op.

It takes nine to fill a lineup card, and nine is what the WFC Warriors have on their roster with opening day a week away.

While certainly not an ideal situation, a silver lining can be found when looking closer at the nine. Eight of the nine are returning players with varsity action under their uniform belts.

“I think one strength is we have eight returning players who started or played in varsity games last year,” said fifth-year WFC head coach Dan Essman, who began last season with 13 players on a team that finished 2-19. “Everyone knows what to do and what to expect out of our team and other teams.

“We also came off of last year not having the best year, and I think that motivates kids as well to do better. So putting in the work to get better is a huge strength, as well.”

One senior, two juniors and one sophomore are expected to lead the Warriors. That group includes senior IF/P Nolan Price (.355 on-base percentage in 2025); junior C/P Brezdyn Simons (11 would-be base stealers caught last season); junior IF/P Reece Pelnarsh, a third-year varsity starter who comes over from the Flanagan-Cornell half of the co-op; and sophomore P/1B Brayden Matsko (team-leading .353 batting average, Times All-Area second team in 2025).

Reece Pelnarsh (21) of Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell tags a Putnam County baserunner at the plate last season. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Also returning are senior 3B/OF Brian DeLara, junior P/UT Noah Lopez, sophomore OF/Ps Hayden Marsinko (also a possibility at second base) and Blaine Bates. Rounding out the WFC nine is P/UT Parker Hopkins, a versatile freshman who likely would have been a Day 1 contributor even if low numbers didn’t thrust him into the starting lineup.

As cliché as it may sound, Essman knows fundamentals such as more consistent hitting, the ability to make routine defensive plays and getting the most out of his arms on the mound will be the overriding factors in the 2026 Warriors winning more games than the 2025 ballclub managed.

“I think huge goals to have this year are to have a batting average as a team at .250, compete in games and win those games that were close last year [that we lost] by a few runs,” Essman said. “We competed with a lot of teams, but just couldn’t get over that hump of getting runs over the plate. I mean, we left around 200 players on base last season. We have to figure out a way to get those kids over the plate.

“Another big area we struggled with last year is catching those routine fly balls, and I am going to challenge the kids this year to make those routine plays.

“If we can do those two things, I believe we will do just fine.”

As for the pitching part of the equation, Essman knows he has three proven arms in Price, Matsko and Pelnarsh, and hopes he can get as many meaningful innings as possible out of them with mound backup from the rest of the roster.

“Then you’ve got Brez Simons, Noah Lopez, Parker Hopkins, Blaine Bates, Hayden Marsinko and Brian DeLara,” Essman said. “They all have to show me who can pitch in the 4, 5, etc. spots.”

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season Friday, March 23, at Gardner-South Wilmington ahead of their home and Tri-County Conference opener March 24 versus Route 17 rival Dwight at the Windy Confines of Woodland.