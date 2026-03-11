Ottawa City Council establishes six-month moratorium on data centers

There will not be any data center proposals entertained by the city of Ottawa for the next six months.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa City Council established a temporary moratorium on data centers that is expected to last 180 days in all zoning districts.

“We just think it’s prudent to have something in place, so that with all of the pros and cons that people are debating in the state of Illinois as to whether or not this is something you want in your community, we make sure that we can at least put in some guardrails to protect the people in our community should we get a viable candidate for one of those mega centers,” Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty said.

Hasty said that Economic and Community Development Director Dave Noble has reached out to interested parties to let them know of the council’s decision.

“The way our zoning is currently stipulated, there’s very little regulation we would have once any company has the power approval that they would need, which we don’t have anything to do with,” Hasty said. “This is to make sure that we can have some input into that conversation legally once we were to have someone come and ask us about it.”

Commissioner of Public Health and Safety Tom Ganiere voted for the moratorium, saying, “I would just ask that the ordinance not be so restrictive that it scares any development away from the city.”

Hasty later clarified that the ordinance is not intended to deter organizations from doing business with the city.

“We’re working on this ordinance so that when we do have data centers, we can say, ‘Absolutely! Please come, however, here are the rules of the road of what you need to abide by,’” he said.

The mayor cited electrical, water and sound guardrails as primary areas of focus for the council’s ordinance efforts.

“I would like to think that anyone probably would be good stewards and try to work with the community, but you can’t guarantee it,” he said. “We just want to protect ourselves in case we have someone or some company who doesn’t have to legally be accommodating. We want to make sure that we’re protecting our community from that.”