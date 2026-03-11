La Salle library hosts March events: A.I. seminar, crafts, egg drop

The La Salle Public Library will host several programs and events in March.

An “A.I.-Spy” interactive and educational seminar will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, online and in-person. Participants will be able to learn about Generative A.I.’s potential threat, Generative A.I’s pros and cons and fabricated online content identification tips and tricks. Registration is required for online attendance. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.

The library will partner with Safe Journeys to host a “Crafts and Conversations: Tote Bags and Total Independence” program at noon on Saturday, March 28. Attendees can decorate a tote bag. A discussion on situational awareness and go-bags will also be led by Safe Journeys’ community educator, Grace McCormick. Due to limited materials and space, registration is required. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.

An egg drop competition is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Participants will compete in teams of six to create a protective, resilient egg capsule. The egg capsule that survives the most drops will win. The competition is intended for children ages eight and older. Registration is required. To register, visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.

The library will host recurring activities and groups for people of all ages. The activities include the Bring Your Own Book Club, Teen Advisory Group, Dungeons & Dragons clubs, adult coloring, crafts, and storytimes.

For more information, call 815-223-2341 or visit lasallepubliclibrary.org.