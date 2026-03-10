Streator library hosting Pi Day pie competition, fundraiser

The Streator Public Library will celebrate Pi Day this weekend with a pie baking competition along with a pie social, where attendees can hangout, eat and buy pie by the slice.
Pi Day falls on Saturday, March 14 and the library’s festivities will go from noon to 2 p.m., with pie entries required to arrive by 11:30 a.m. Organizers recommend registering pie entries in advance.
Attendees can purchase pie slices with ice cream for $5 and vote for their favorites. The event will also include raffles and a door prize.
The gathering is organized by the Friends of the Streator Public Library as a fundraiser to support library programs, events and resources in the community.
More information and registration are available at the library’s website.