Streator library hosting Pi Day pie competition, fundraiser

Attendees at the Streator Public Library Pi Day competition and fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 can enjoy pie slices served with ice cream while voting for their favorite entries.

The Streator Public Library will celebrate Pi Day this weekend with a pie baking competition along with a pie social, where attendees can hangout, eat and buy pie by the slice.

Pi Day falls on Saturday, March 14 and the library’s festivities will go from noon to 2 p.m., with pie entries required to arrive by 11:30 a.m. Organizers recommend registering pie entries in advance.

Attendees can purchase pie slices with ice cream for $5 and vote for their favorites. The event will also include raffles and a door prize.

The gathering is organized by the Friends of the Streator Public Library as a fundraiser to support library programs, events and resources in the community.

More information and registration are available at the library’s website.