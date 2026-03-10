Streator historical society raising funds for marker honoring Civil War Sgt. George Poundstone

The restored Civil War flag of the 53rd Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment hangs on display at the Streator Public Library. The flag, still stained with the blood of Sgt. George Poundstone, was recovered decades after the Civil War and restored in 2012 through a fundraising effort led by the Streatorland Historical Society. (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

The Streatorland Historical Society is raising funds to place a historical roadside marker near the grave of Sgt. George Poundstone, a Civil War soldier remembered for his actions during a deadly charge in Mississippi.

Poundstone served as the flag bearer for the 53rd Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment, a unit formed during 1861 out of Ottawa. The regiment was composed almost entirely of recruits from La Salle County.

On July 12, 1863, during the Siege of Jackson, members of the regiment were ordered to make a charge that proved devastating.

Poundstone led the charge carrying the regimental flag, but was mortally wounded. Before he died on the battlefield, he put the flag in his tunic in hopes of preventing it from being captured as a war trophy.

The flag was eventually discovered and taken as a trophy before again being rediscovered in 1886 in the basement of the U.S. War Department and returned to Illinois, where it was displayed in the state capital for 36 years.

David Reed, President of both the Streatorland Historical Society and the La Salle County Historical Society, led the effort in 2012 to raise the money to have the flag restored so it could be returned to La Salle County and be put on display at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

The restored flag still hangs in the library, where it remains stained with Poundstone’s blood.

According to Reed, the Illinois State Historical Society has tasked the historical society to raise funds for a roadside historical marker to be placed near Poundstone’s gravesite along Route 23 south of Ottawa.

“With this being the year our nation celebrates its semi-quincentennial, America’s 250th, the historical society took up this challenge to celebrate all the men and women who made sacrifices for the freedoms we all enjoy,” Reed wrote in a statement.

Donations can be made by sending a check to the Streatorland Historical Society, 109 E. Elm St., Streator, IL 61364. Donors are asked to write “Poundstone” in the memo line.

Contributions can also be made through GoFundMe by searching “Marker for Sgt. Poundstone.”