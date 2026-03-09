Zens stepping down as IVAC executive director

(File photro) Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Zens speaks during the 40 Under Forty awards banquet on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Westclox in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director. Bill Zens announced Monday he is stepping down.

In a statement, Zens said his resignation will take effect in July.

“This decision has not been an easy one to make,” Zens wrote. “I have enjoyed my time in this role and everything that IVAC has been able to accomplish in the nearly five years I have been here.

“The relationships I have been able to build in my time here mean the world to me. I am truly blessed to have been able to connect with and work with so many of you all across the Illinois Valley.”

Zens said he was committed to seeing through scheduled projects including Lemonade Day, Champions of Change, and the golf outing.

Neal Knauf, President of the IVAC Board of Directors, praised Zens for his vision and commitment.

“Bill’s leadership has been instrumental in evolving the Chamber to meet the modern needs of our members,” said Knauf. “The addition of 20+ new programs and his work on regional development have created a lasting impact. We thank him for his nearly five years of service and wish him the absolute best in his next chapter.”

Zens said he’d be available to help his successor through the transition.

“Serving as the executive director has been one of the most fulfilling chapters in my career, and I will truly miss it.”