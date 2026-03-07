Peru to resume Baker Lake project when spring arrives

An aerial view of Baker Lake on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 in Peru. The walking path has been completed around the lake and crews are working at the site. Construction was launched five months ago. (Scott Anderson)

Ready for spring to arrive? So is the city of Peru. A little sunshine and some warm temperatures will help workers finish the walking path at Baker Lake.

In a Thursday update, Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the project isn’t behind schedule, but it is weather-dependent and will resume in earnest when spring has finally sprung.

“We’re waiting for the weather to break to finish up details and landscaping this spring,” Kolowski said. “It depends on Mother Nature.”

As previously reported, the Peru City Council awarded a pair of bids to replace the multi-use path at Baker Lake. The base bid of $253,639.75 was awarded to Gillan Construction as was an alternate bid of $40,212.76.

Parks director Adam Thorson had estimated the path is at least 30 years old. City engineer Eric Carls said the project is to remove the asphalt path and replace it with concrete, with an additional path to the forthcoming parking lots. The alternative bid is to expand the path from 8 feet to 10 feet.

Secondary concrete paths will connect the new parking lot near Lighted Way to the parking lot, playground, and shelter on the west side of Baker Lake.