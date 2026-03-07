Compeer Financial contributes $150,000 to name IVCC agriculture center classroom

Compeer Financial officers Jacob Chapman and Evan Wixom, Compeer Giving manager Karen Schieler, and insurance officer Ryan Leifheit presenting a $150,000 donation to Illinois Valley Community College president Tracy Morris and Illinois Valley Community College Foundation executive director Tracy Beattie (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Community College )

Illinois Valley Community College’s Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center will name a classroom and conference center in honor of Compeer Financial.

Compeer Financial contributed $150,00 in support of the new building.

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative which served and supports rural and agricultural communities. The company provides financial services, including risk management, loans and leases to 144 counties in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Compeer Financial is also the third largest cooperative in the Farm Credit System, a nationwide lending institution network that supports agriculture and rural communities with credit and financial services.

“I have personally experienced the value of the education offered at the College and the new agriculture center will elevate that impact for generations to come. Compeer believes in the future of agriculture and rural communities and this investment in the Compeer Classroom will inspire youth and enhance the agricultural workforce in the communities we serve.” Illinois Valley Community College agriculture program alumnus and Compeer Financial officer Evan Wixom said in a news release.

“We are so thankful to Compeer Financial for stepping up as one of our first major corporate naming partners. The classroom and conference room will be one of our most utilized spaces that will offer tremendous opportunities for our students and community. We deeply appreciate Compeer Financial’s support for our new facility and our agriculture program.” Illinois Valley Community College president Tracy Morris also said in the news release.

The $7.6 million project is supported by community contributions and public grants, including $240,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration.

The Ag Forward campaign has currently secured more than $1.6 million in support of naming opportunities.

The Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center will help outfit the college to train and upskill agriculture workers and support the development of new technology and sustainable practices. Alfred E. Wisgoski was the longest-serving president in the college’s history. The building features innovation labs and technology, flexible classroom space and a future greenhouse room.

The Dr. Alfred E. Wisgoski Agricultural Education Center is expected to open in 2027.

For information, visit ivcc.edu/agforward or call 815-224-0550.