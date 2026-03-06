Seneca officials ban four restricted substances

The Village of Seneca passed an ordinance on March 2 prohibiting the sale and distribution of kratom, 7-hydroxymitragynine, nitrous oxide, and tianeptine within village limits. (Provided)

In a press release, village officials said these psychoactive substances can pose “significant public health risks” due to their lack of regulation and potential for abuse, addiction and overdose. These products are typically sold in convenience stores, gas stations and vape shops. They are commonly known as “gas station drugs.”

“This measure, approved by a unanimous vote, reflects the Council’s commitment to public health and safety,” stated the press release. “The ordinance aims to address growing concerns regarding the unregulated availability of products containing these substances and their potential for misuse.”

The ordinance takes effect immediately. Before passing this ordinance, Chief of Police Jeff Wold met with village retailers to discuss the risks associated with these substances and to notify them that the village was considering prohibition. In February, Wold reported to the council that none of the Seneca retailers were selling these products.

“The safety and well-being of our residents are our highest priorities,” said Scott Peddicord, commissioner of public safety.

“By implementing this ordinance,” Mayor Jeff Olson said, “Seneca is taking a proactive stance to protect our community from the risks associated with these specific substances.”

For more information regarding the specifics of the ordinance, contact Village Clerk Jessica Harvey at clerk@senecail.gov or visit the village hall at 340 N. Cash St.