Leland man charged with disarming, injuring Leland officer

A Leland man was picked up Thursday by U.S. Marshals and La Salle County sheriff’s deputies and charged with hurting and disarming a police officer.

Samuel H. Musson, 25, was picked up on an original La Salle County warrant and charged with disarming a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to a Thursday press release by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Both charges are Class 2 felonies carrying three to seven years in prison.

The charges stem from a January incident between Musson and a Leland police officer, police said. The officer received minor injuries after Musson attempted to take the officer’s firearm, police said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant, accordingto the press release.

Musson was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he was held pending an appearance in La Salle County Circuit Court.