‘They’re going 45 now’: Peru looks to raise Plank Road speed limit to 45 mph

Traffic moves along Plank Road on Tuesday, March 3, in Peru. The City of Peru Committee of a Whole met on Monday and agreed to increase the Plank Road speed limit from Midtown Road to near the Electric and Public Works building from 35 mph to 45 mph. The increase still needs formal approval. (Scott Anderson)

You’ll still have to check your speeds – Peru police will be watching – but the city is looking to raise the speed limit on Plank Road to 45 mph within city limits.

Monday, city officials discussed the possibility of increasing the Plank Road speed limit from Midtown Road to near the electric and public works building above the current 35 mph.

City Engineer Eric Carls explained the recent stretch of Plank Road improvement was designed to Illinois Department of Transportation standards based on the projected future growth of the surrounding area.

The Phase 1 Plank Road project is a wrap and that portion is under the City of Peru’s jurisdiction. Therefore, the city may adjust the speed limit. Carls explained that due to the new concrete curb and gutter along this section of roadway, the maximum speed limit considered should be 45 mph.

While not a done deal, a clear consensus emerged for raising the speed limit.

“I’m all for it,” Alderman Jim Lukosus said. “I thought the 35 (mph) was too low.”

Alderman Mike Sapienza said he’d fielded a pair of calls asking for the speed limit to be raised to 45 mph.

“I think they’re going 45 (mph) now,” said Alderman Tom Payton.

Mayor Ken Kolowski polled the council on whether to simply raise the city-owned portion of Plank Road to 45 mph – outside city limits it’s 55 mph – and there were no objections.

“45,” Kolowski said after taking a straw poll. “Done.”

A formal vote is expected at the next meeting on Monday, March 9.