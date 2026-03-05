Bee Gees tribute band to perform March 18 in Ottawa

The She Gees (Photo provided by Dale Wolf )

Experience the 70s with a disco flashback as Bee Gees tribute band The She Gees will kick off the spring season for the Ottawa Concert Association.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Central School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

The concert includes songs such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever” and “Jive Talkin’.”

Tickets cost $25. To buy tickets, call 815-228-6474. The association is partially funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.