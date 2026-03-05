Shaw Local

Bee Gees tribute band to perform March 18 in Ottawa

Ottawa Concert Association kicks off spring season with 70s flashback concert

The She Gees

The She Gees (Photo provided by Dale Wolf )

By Kate Santillan

Experience the 70s with a disco flashback as Bee Gees tribute band The She Gees will kick off the spring season for the Ottawa Concert Association.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Central School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa.

The concert includes songs such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever” and “Jive Talkin’.”

Tickets cost $25. To buy tickets, call 815-228-6474. The association is partially funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

