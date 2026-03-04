Princeton girls track opens with five first, five seconds at Westwood: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

The Princeton girls track team had five first-place finishes and five seconds in its season opener in Tuesday’s Annawan-Wethersfield Titan Indoor Time Trials at the Westwood Complex in Sterling.

First-place finishers for the Tigresses were Ruby Acker in the 3,200 (13:18:57), Annie Thompson in the pole vault (8-0), Josie Sierens in the high jump (4-9¾), RayyLee DePauw in the triple jump (31-2¾) and Makayla McCarty in the shot put (28-5½).

DePauw also claimed second in the 60 hurdles (10.83) and was third in the high jump (4-9¾) while Sierens took second in the long jump (13-9¾). Other second-place finishers were Jocelyn Strouss in the 800 (2:37.05), Alexandra Waca in the 3,200 (13:42.09) and Lenora Hopkins in the 400 (1:07.72).

“A nice overall performance by us,” PHS coach Pat Hodge said. “Most of our veterans were ahead of where they were last year at this time and we had some nice contributions from the freshman girls and others making their debuts for PHS girls track. It was nice to get six PHS meet bests along the way.”

Junior high volleyball

At Wethersfield: No. 3 seed Bureau Valley lost to No. 2 Princeville 25-23, 11-25, 9-25 in Tuesday’s regional semifinals of the 2A Wethersfield seventh-grade regional.