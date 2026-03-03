Girls wrestling: 2025-26 All-Interstate 8 Conference team announced

Here are the 2025-26 All-Interstate 8 Conference girls wrestlers, as voted on by I-8 coaches. A total of 25 wrestlers earned honors.
All-Conference
La Salle-Peru: Kalista Frost, so., 100, Emily Lowery, so., 115, Kiely Domyancich, sr., 125, Audri Plut, fr., 145, Marisa Eggersdorfer, sr., 155
Ottawa: Ciara Bolf, jr., 105, Lily Gwaltney, jr., 110, Jaiyden Provance, so., 135, Juliana Thrush, sr., 235
Kaneland: Angelina Gochis, jr., 120, Chloe Cervantes, sr., 130, Sadie Kinsella, jr., 190
Sycamore: Winter Beard, so., 135, Ema Durst, jr., 140, Frankie McMurtry, so., 170
Morris: Zara Lugo, sr., 125
Honorable Mention
La Salle-Peru: Talia Pantoja, sr., 120, Emma Tomlinson, so., 130, Avalyn Edwall, so., 140
Kaneland: Amadahy Torres, fr., 100, Caitlyn Manier, so., 145
Sycamore: Ella West, fr., 105, Jasmine Enriquez, jr., 235
Morris: Nicolette Boelman, sr., 155
Rochelle: Cammyla Macias, sr., 125