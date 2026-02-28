Utica discovers elevated lead levels in some homes and businesses

Lead has been found in some homes and businesses in Utica, the village disclosed.

Utica performs regular water sampling and testing, the village said in a news release. During testing, there were elevated levels of lead found in the drinking water in some homes and buildings in the community. A small number of samples that were tested were determined to have elevated levels of lead that exceed the EPA limit.

Due to this finding, the village recently mailed a lead educational pamphlet to property owners throughout the community. The information has also been posted in several locations in the community, and additional copies of the pamphlet are available at the North Utica Village Hall and on the village website.

Exposure to lead can cause health issues. Lead found in homes and buildings in the community is likely site-specific, relating to plumbing and fixtures that are located on the property. Property owners can contact Test, Inc. at 815-224-1650 to have their water tested.

The village will continue to develop a plan for further identification of service lines to complete the lead line inventory and a plan for the future replacement of identified lead lines.

For more information, and for steps that can be taken to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water, please contact 815-481-9024 or visit the Village of North Utica website at: www.utica-il.gov.