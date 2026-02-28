Ottawa opens applications for Veteran Banner program

Ottawa recently announced it will be opening up applications for the 2026 Veteran Banner Program.

The annual program recognizes local veterans by putting up a banner of them on light poles downtown on La Salle, Main and Court Street. Banners will be displayed for two weeks before and two weeks after Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Applicants must be honorably discharged veterans who are current, former or deceased from the Ottawa area, specifically the 61350 zip code. Active duty service and those who have previously been part of the program will not be considered.

A photograph of the veteran, preferably in military uniform, is required with the application, with digital photos preferred.

For more information or to access the application, visit Ottawa’s website.

Inquiries can be directed to Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161, ext. 240, or via email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org.