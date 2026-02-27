St. Bede Academy announces the top 10 students of 2026

St. Bede Academy announced Thursday the top 10 students of the Class of 2026.

Noah Buck is the son of Andrew and Janelle Buck. Buck plans to attend Northwestern University to study computer software engineering. Buck’s awards include co-valedictorian, St. Bede Academic honors in geometry, algebra II, citizenship, computer science, world history, Spanish and English. He also received the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership award and the St. Bede Academic Excellence Top of Class awards his freshman, sophomore and junior years. Buck has been on the honor roll every semester and was recognized as an Illinois State Scholar.

Harrison Fess is the son of Rick and Dr. Kara Fess. His future college plans are currently undecided. Fess’s awards include Illinois State Scholar, College Board National Recognition Program Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, School Recognition Award, and honor roll every semester.

Mae Hagenbuch is the daughter of Johnathan and Kate Hagenbuch. Hagenbuch plans to attend Marquette University College of Nursing. She was a recipient of the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award and has been on the honor roll every semester. Hagenbuch is nationally ranked third in curling competitions.

Aiden Hermes (AJ) is the son of Jim and Angie Hermes. Hermes’s future college plans are currently undecided. Hermes is the student government co-president and an Illinois State Scholar. He has been on the honor roll every semester and received College Board AP Scholar with Honors recognition.

Jillian Pinter is the daughter of Jamie and Erin Pinter. Pinter’s future college plans are currently undecided. Pinter’s awards include the St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society Scholarship, Dietz Family Scholarship, honor roll every semester and Illinois State Scholar.

Xiangyi (Viola) Ren is the daughter of Hui Ren and Wei Jia. She attended Kinglee High School in China. Ren’s future college plans are currently undecided. Ren is an intern for a digital illustrator and is an animation editor. She is a leader and speaker for a middle school outreach program in China and is a content creator and video editor for a personal media project. Ren is the founder and president of St. Bede dormitory’s activities and entertainment club and is the founder/leader for the charity club student-led food fundraiser. She led the student library initiative project and the dormitory prefect program at St. Bede Academy. Ren’s hobbies include painting, reading, traveling and photography. Her awards include placing third in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Art Festival, College Board Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, College Board School Recognition Award, honor roll every semester and she received the College Board AP Scholar with Distinction Award.

Lillian Soliman is the daughter of Shawn and Dr. Amy Soliman. Soliman plans on attending Marquette University to study biomedical sciences on a pre-medical track. Soliman’s awards include Illinois State Scholar, honor roll every semester, St. Bede Academic Excellence Award, IHSA All-State Academic Team Nomination, College Board Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award and College Board School Recognition Award.

Ryan Soliman is the son of Shawn and Dr. Amy Soliman. Soliman is undecided where he will attend college and plans to study biomedical engineering. Outside of St. Bede Academy, Soliman played for the Astra Soccer Academy. His awards include co-valedictorian, honor roll every semester, St. Bede Academic Excellence Award, College Board AP Chemistry Student of the Year, St. Bede AP Computer Science Student of the Year, College Board AP Scholar with Honor Award, College Board National Recognition Program, College Board Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, second place in chemistry for World Youth Science and Engineering, and Illinois State Scholar.

Yannis Yong is the son of Promise and Zita Yong. Yong’s college plans are undecided. His awards include being named class salutatorian, National Merit Scholar Commendation, College Board AP Scholar with Honor, honor roll every semester, Illinois State Scholar and St. Bede scholastic awards his freshmen, sophomore and junior years.

Ruihan (Yoyo) Zhang is the daughter of Gaojie Zhang and Dandan Du. She attended Kinglee High School in China and is undecided about her college plans. While at St. Bede Academy, Zhang served as a dorm prefect. She participated in a research project in evolutionary psychology, where she examined emotional investment and family resemblance. She also participated in Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) behavioral health competitions. Zhang also volunteered as a summer peer-tutor in China, where she shared English-learning strategies with younger students. Her hobbies include painting, traveling, reading, photography and calligraphy. Zhang’s honors include honor roll every semester, John Locke Institute Global Essay Prize, earning a Regional Bronze Award in HOSA Behavioral Health, being part of the top-scoring team in the microeconomics division of the National Economics Challenge and receiving the College Board AP Scholar with Distinction Award.