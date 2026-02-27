IVCC to present ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Illinois Valley Community College’s spring musical production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be performed April 9-12 and April 16-19 in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. (Photo Provided By Illinois Valley Community College)

Illinois Valley Community College is gearing up to present its spring musical production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”.

The fast-paced musical comedy will be performed eight times by IVCC and high school students.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, while Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m on April 9-12 and April 16-19 in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The musical revolves around a school spelling championship and a group of six tween competitors who spell their way through each round, hoping to survive, while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their lives.

The cast includes IVCC students Noah Ruiz, Micah Harris, Phillip Goodale, Megan Stasiak, Ellie Radtke, Isaac Fletcher, Tobias Burkey, Alex Stafford and Ethan Posey, as well as community member Isaac Alvarado and high school student Eugenia Craig.

The company includes IVCC students Phoebe Kammer, Garret Luke and Cassidy Malcolm, community members Azlyn Bachman and Tyler Bienemann, and high school student Sarah Masters.

Online tickets go on sale Monday, March 9. Tickets are $20 for adults and tickets for high school students and younger children are $15.

IVCC students receive free admission.

The link to the online box office will be posted on the IVCC Theatre Department website.

The Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre is located in CTC-129 at the main Oglesby campus.

For more information, call the IVCC Marketing and Communications Department at 815-224-0465.