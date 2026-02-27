House fire damages Princeton home Wednesday evening

Firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at a residence on Jennifer Avenue in Princeton, where damage was limited to the kitchen and living room areas. (Shaw Media)

A house fire in Princeton on Wednesday evening caused damage to a home on the 200 block of Jennifer Ave., according to the Princeton Fire Department.

According to a news release, fire crews were dispatched at 7:29 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the home. Crews pulled a hose line through the front door and located the fire in the kitchen, where it was extinguished.

Firefighters conducted searches of the home, checked for fire extension and ventilated smoke from the structure. Officials said damage was confined to the kitchen and living room.

The fire was brought under control and put out at 7:57 p.m., and crews cleared the scene at 9:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. Wyanet and Bureau fire departments assisted at the scene. Spring Valley Fire Department and Peru EMS provided help as well.