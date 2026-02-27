Graves-Hume Public Library March event calendar

Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota. To register for any of these events, call 815-538-5142. (Scott Anderson)

The Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota announced its March 2026 event calendar. Registration is encouraged for all listed events below.

Small Fries will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. This monthly program features stories, movement and fun for children ages three through kindergarten.

LEGO Club meets at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. Students in first through eighth grade are invited to get creative and build with LEGO bricks alongside friends.

Shake, Rattle, & Read takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 and Thursday, March 19, as well as at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 and Wednesday, March 25. This program includes books, music and play for caregivers and children from birth to age two. Siblings are welcome.

Tweens Read will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. This monthly book club is open to students between fifth and eighth grade.

Tween Video Game Night is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. Students in fifth through 12th grade are invited to come play video games.

Third Tuesday Book Club will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Adults are invited to discuss “The Stranger in the Woods” by Michael Finkel.

Chapter Crew takes place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. This program introduces chapter books with incorporated play and movement for children in first grade and older.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Children ages 2–10 are invited to bring a stuffed animal or toy for a special evening. We’ll read a story, make a craft, and sing lullabies before saying goodnight. Pajamas are encouraged.

M.A.S.S. meets at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. Adults are invited to watch “Fried Green Tomatoes”.

Tweens (Book End DIY) will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 30. Students in fifth through eighth grade are invited to create their own bookends.

The Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota is located at 1401 W Main St.

