Enjoy free events in March at Starved Rock State Park

Starved Rock State Park announced Thursday that free events will be offered in March.

Starved Rock art show award reception - 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the visitor center. The artist reception and award ceremony are open to the public, artists, and their families.

Exploring Starved Rock’s Past - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the visitor center. Historian and author Mark Walczynski discusses the events that created the foundation for Starved Rock State Park.