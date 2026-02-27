Enjoy free events in March at Starved Rock State Park

Starved Rock State Park announced Thursday that free events will be offered in March.
Starved Rock art show award reception - 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the visitor center. The artist reception and award ceremony are open to the public, artists, and their families.
Exploring Starved Rock’s Past - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the visitor center. Historian and author Mark Walczynski discusses the events that created the foundation for Starved Rock State Park.
Art in the Park: The History and Use of Artisanal Clay - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the visitor center. Explore the history of artisanal clay, as well as methods for finding and processing clays using methods similar to those used 1,000 years ago, in this hands-on art in the park workshop. Registration is required for this event, starting at 8 a.m. Feb. 28 on the Starved Rock Eventbrite page.