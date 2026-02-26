Victim identified in fatal Tuesday crash near Ottawa

The victim in a fatal Tuesday crash near Ottawa has been identified as Adam C. Salazar, 37, of Ottawa.

In a Thursday news release, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Salazar, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The coroner was summoned early Tuesday to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Route 71 and North 2401st Road.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, with results pending. This incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.