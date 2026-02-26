Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Streator library events set for March

Activities range from scavenger hunts and art classes to game nights and movie club

Streator Public Library

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the second week in March. (Tom Sistak)

By Kate Santillan

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the second week in March.

  • Clock Scavenger Hunt: Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14. Participants can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
  • Lego Club!: Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14. Attendees will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
  • I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9. Participants can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older.
  • Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.
  • Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Participants can dance, sing, and learn about different musical instruments.
  • Indie Movie Discussion Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Attendees will be able to discuss the 2016 romantic-drama movie “This Beautiful Fantastic.” The club is open to adults.
  • Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Participants can play classic and modern games. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
  • Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Attendees will be able to play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits, and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults.
  • Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
  • Evening Acrylics: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Attendees will be able to create acrylic paintings. The event is open to children ages 10 and older.
  • Scooby Doo Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Participants can watch a Scooby Doo show, listen to a Scooby Doo story, and color a Scooby Doo coloring sheet. The playtime is intended for children.
  • Teacup Painting: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Attendees will be able to paint their own teacup. The event is open to children ages eight and older
  • Pie Day Competition: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Participants can bake or try pies.
La Salle CountyMyWebTimesStreatorIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesLibraryLibrary programs