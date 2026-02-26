Streator library events set for March

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the second week in March.
- Clock Scavenger Hunt: Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14. Participants can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club!: Monday, March 9, through Saturday, March 14. Attendees will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
- I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9. Participants can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is open to teens ages 10 and older.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Attendees will be able to create watercolor paintings. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.
- Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Participants can dance, sing, and learn about different musical instruments.
- Indie Movie Discussion Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Attendees will be able to discuss the 2016 romantic-drama movie “This Beautiful Fantastic.” The club is open to adults.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Participants can play classic and modern games. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Attendees will be able to play a murder mystery game, discuss whodunits, and research true crime. The meetup is open to teens and adults.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Participants can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
- Evening Acrylics: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Attendees will be able to create acrylic paintings. The event is open to children ages 10 and older.
- Scooby Doo Playtime: 4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Participants can watch a Scooby Doo show, listen to a Scooby Doo story, and color a Scooby Doo coloring sheet. The playtime is intended for children.
- Teacup Painting: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Attendees will be able to paint their own teacup. The event is open to children ages eight and older
- Pie Day Competition: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Participants can bake or try pies.