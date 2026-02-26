Princeton High School drama department to present ‘The Addams Family Musical’

Members of the Princeton High School Drama Department cast perform in "The Addams Family Musical: School Edition." The spring musical will be presented Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. (Photo provided by Megan Olson)

The Princeton High School Drama Department will present “The Addams Family Musical: School Edition” as its spring musical.

Performances will be on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

“The Addams Family Musical” is a comical production that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story centered on a family dilemma: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met.

When Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother, Gomez Addams faces an unprecedented challenge: keeping a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The PHS production features Bianka Nickelsen as Wednesday, Mia Sluis as Morticia, Andrew Stocking as Gomez, Mo Franklin as Pugsley, Lincoln Frost as Uncle Fester, Angela Frost as Grandma Addams and Jackson Drozda as Lurch.

Tyler VandeVenter appears as Lucas Beineke, Elin Workman as Alice Beineke and James Schillaci as Mal Beineke.

The ensemble of Addams Family ancestors features Anna Boughton, Eliana Carlson, Emma Carlson, Hanna Claiborne, Aishwarya Gheewala, Zach Harris, Tricia Kloepping, Grace Nesbitt, Aliyah Ringenberg, Lily Simpson, Alyssa Stewart, Kymber Thompson, Piper Wempe and Giavanna Weyer.