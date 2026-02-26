La Salle County association offers $500 education scholarship

The La Salle County Home and Community Education Association will offer a $500 scholarship to provide students financial assistance (Manjurul{&pipe}iStock)

The La Salle County Home and Community Education Association will offer a $500 scholarship to provide students with financial assistance.

Applicants must be a graduating La Salle County high school senior, a La Salle County resident with a GED, or a La Salle County resident who has graduated.

The applicants also must be enrolled in a vocational school, junior college, or university for the fall 2026 semester.

Applications are available at the La Salle County Extension Office, 3101 Illinois Route 23, Ottawa, or any La Salle County high school guidance office.

The applications can be submitted via the mail to the furnished address. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, April 10. The scholarship recipient will be named on Friday, May 1.

The La Salle County Association for Home and Community Education is an organization whose goals are to be more aware of school, home, and community health; help parents believe and see the need for the 4-H program; help residents better understand money management and economics; assist people in improving life quality through education; and help families and communities develop life’s cultural aspect.

This scholarship is open to any La Salle County resident.