IVCC Foundation celebrates 50 years of student support with gala event

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation will celebrate 50 years of supporting students and academic programs with a night of dinner and entertainment on Friday, March 27, at Senica’s Oak Ridge in La Salle.

Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by presentations at 6 p.m., along with a live auction, buffet dinner, music and dancing.

Silent auctions and raffles will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by Guys on the Radio DJ Service, with Rediger Auction Service of Wyanet as auctioneer.

Since its establishment in 1976 through a $100,000 bequest from Helen Taylor of Peru, a retired elementary teacher, the Foundation has led fundraising and financial support for innovative programs and services and encouraged generous community and alumni donors.

Scholarships have provided financial support and reduced the burden for thousands of students so they can achieve their educational dreams. A total of $377,000 was awarded to 327 students for the 2025-2026 school year.

For students like James Hutton, these scholarships are life-changing. Following an injury, Hutton found it difficult to find funding to enter the EMS field.

“The Foundation helped me afford to attend,” Hutton said. “Which in turn helps me, helps you, your friends, and your family. So, by helping one, you have helped many.”

The Foundation invites the community to help change the lives of students.

Reservations are $75 per guest or $500 for a table of eight and will be accepted by mail or online at www.ivcc.edu/goldencelebration through March 13. Donations will also be accepted through the website.

For more information, contact Tracy Beattie, Executive Director of the IVCC Foundation, at tracy_beattie@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0550.