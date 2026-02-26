Earlville Queen of Hearts pot nears $500K

The Lounge in Earlville is located at 117 S Ottawa St. (Mathias Woerner)

The Lounge is getting another massive turnout for its Queen of Hearts game of chance drawing.

After a drawing last November that saw a total pot of $1.7 million, the Earlville bar is seeing a growing total for its drawing at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb 28.

The current total as of Wednesday, Feb. 25, is $471,062.

Anybody is eligible to participate and buy-in until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb 28, a half hour before the drawing.

Sandra Kozlowski and Jeff Theurer of The Lounge said the winner will receive 60% of the pot, just like in the November drawing.

The Lounge is located at 117 S. Ottawa St.

For more information, call 815-481-3656 or email jsthelounge@gmail.com.