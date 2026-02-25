Streator Fest crew to host $5K Cash Bash Fundraiser this weekend

Streator Fest will host its annual Cash Bash Drawdown fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Knights of Columbus.

The fundraiser features a $5,000 grand prize as part of the 300th draw. Additional prizes include $100 winners, as well as $500 and $1K drawings. Participants need not be present to win.

Tickets cost $100 and include admission for two adults, dinner, drinks and a one-in-20 chance to win a cash prize. Food will be served from 4 to 8 p.m., with drawings from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees may choose from a half chicken, two grilled pork chops or a quarter chicken and one grilled pork chop.

Live music by Revel in Red will follow from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. After 8, entry is a $10 donation for the concert only, with a cash bar available.

If interested, tickets are available at SOCU Streator locations or from a committee member.

More details on Streator Fest will be coming next week.