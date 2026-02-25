Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Streator Fest crew to host $5K Cash Bash Fundraiser this weekend

All proceeds to benefit Streator Fest

Streator Fest returns, featuring a sprawling carnival provided by Fantasy Amusements.

(File photo) Streator Fest returns, featuring a sprawling carnival provided by Fantasy Amusements.

By Bill Freskos

Streator Fest will host its annual Cash Bash Drawdown fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Knights of Columbus.

The fundraiser features a $5,000 grand prize as part of the 300th draw. Additional prizes include $100 winners, as well as $500 and $1K drawings. Participants need not be present to win.

Tickets cost $100 and include admission for two adults, dinner, drinks and a one-in-20 chance to win a cash prize. Food will be served from 4 to 8 p.m., with drawings from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees may choose from a half chicken, two grilled pork chops or a quarter chicken and one grilled pork chop.

Live music by Revel in Red will follow from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. After 8, entry is a $10 donation for the concert only, with a cash bar available.

If interested, tickets are available at SOCU Streator locations or from a committee member.

More details on Streator Fest will be coming next week.

StreatorMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.