Say it ain’t snow: Illinois Valley possibly in the path of more snow Thursday

(File photo) Wind blows snow on the frozen Illinois River near the Starved Rock Lock and Dam earlier this winter. The Illinois Valley could be in line for more snow this week, but it's far from certain. (Scott Anderson)

As a cold but not especially snowy winter draws to a close (24 days to go, but who’s counting), the short-term outlook calls for another coin-flip possibility of snow.

Gino Izzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, said Tuesday the projection calls for snow but, as is frequently the case, the Illinois Valley is right on the edge of the system.

“It’s one of those tricky setups,” Izzi said. “It’s a narrow band of snow and it’s fluid. What we’re forecasting now is 1 to 3 inches and you guys are going be close to the edge.

“There’s a very plausible scenario where the snow misses La Salle County and moves to the south.”

That goes for Bureau County, too. A forecaster with the National Weather Service in Davenport agreed the system is narrow – between 30 and 40 miles wide – and could just as easily deliver a dusting as the 3 inches that would come in a worst-case scenario.

“It’s not a big storm system,” said meteorologist Andy Ervin, “nothing like what’s impacted the East Coast.”

That’s good news or bad news, depending on who you ask.

Chris Kellett of Peru is a plow driver and he’s had winters when work was steadier and more lucrative.

(File photo) Canada geese lay in the snow in a corn field near the intersection of Orlando Smith Road and Walnut Street in December 2025. Forecasters say there could be more snow in the Illinois Valley this week. (Scott Anderson)

“From a business standpoint, absolutely I would have liked more snow,” Kellett said, though he hastened to add, “Personally, I’d rather have the snow than the bitter cold, any day of the week.”

Schoolchildren might not be happy if Old Man Winter misses us and school is in session come Thursday. Ryan Linnig, on the other hand, will be pleased as punch if Thursday proves to be a dodge.

Linnig is the superintendent of Peru Elementary Schools and he’s only had to burn one emergency day so far. It wasn’t even a snow day: he closed the school Jan. 23 for extreme cold. Snow days are disruptive and Linnig didn’t conceal his wish to keep his streak of no snow days intact.

“I hope we are good to go here on out,” Linnig said.

Farmers in North Central Illinois are singing a different tune. Snow is needed to snap an extended dry spell that is currently sparing only the far northeast corner of La Salle County.

The Ottawa area is “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor last updated Feb. 17. La Salle-Peru is mired in a “moderate drought.” The panhandle and all of Putnam County are in a “severe drought.”

Steve Michelini farms in four counties and is the Peru Township commissioner. So far, this winter has been worst-of-both-worlds.

Michelini explained that he and his peers and the farming community were hoping for more snow to alleviate the dry spell. While it’s too soon to fret over spring planting conditions, the soil moisture is nowhere close to where it needs to be.

“It’s definitely a concern to us,” Michelini said. “We are dry. We’re not dire yet, but any moisture would be welcome.”

And in his role as township supervisor, Michelini said the winter-to-date snowfall has been just enough to be a pain in the neck for him and his plow drivers. While most of the snowfalls have been minor, averaging half an inch, township crews have had to spread an enormous amount of salt.

Izzi confirmed that it’s been a comparatively dry winter – “A little below normal, but not much.”